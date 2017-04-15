An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people took to the streets Saturday in downtown Los Angeles to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

A similar series of Tax Day protests took place in cities across the county including in Chicago, Atlanta and Palm Beach, Florida, near the president's Mar-a-Lago resort.

In Los Angeles, the march began at 11 a.m. at Pershing Square at Fifth and Olive streets and ended up at Los Angeles City Hall.

Protesters young and old said the march was about demanding transparency and fairness from the president. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Below are some photos from the day's protest.

Thousands of people turned out to a Tax Day protest in downtown Los Angeles April 15, 2017, and called on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.