In Living Color: Meet the Pink Lady of Hollywood

Meet the Pink Lady of Hollywood. Kitten Kay Sera, whose name is a tribute to Doris Day's song "Que Sera, Sera," has made a living off of her passion for pink.

For decades, she's only worn various shades of pink.

In 1980 on her 20th birthday, Kay Sera was dressed in head to toe pink. She decided to live life monochromatically that very day.

"I went to a funeral last week. I only wore pink," she said.

She's unsure of the psychology behind it, though.

"I don't really know why I do it, but it makes me happy."

The character actress, TV personality and singer lives in the pinkest pad you'll ever see, often renting out her West Hollywood apartment for photo shoots. She and her pink Maltese Miss Kisses live in what she's dubbed the "Pink Palace."

Kay Sera describes herself as a "monochromatic." She says she'd love to do a documentary on other monochromatics like herself someday.

"I know there are more of us," she says.

In fact, she recently met up with her "yellow counterpart" Ella London, known as Miss Super Yellow, for breakfast.

Kay Sera's no stranger to paparazzi or the average Joe snapping a photo of the Pink Lady out and about in Los Angeles.

"Some people are going to reject you because you shine too brightly and that's OK," she says of the mixed reactions she receives.

"We need a shining sparkle in this drab and dull life."

Kay Sera is currently working on a children's book based on her pink pooch titled "Miss Kisses: The Pup Who Turned Pink." It's scheduled for release in April.