Pipeline Protest Blocks Traffic in Downtown Los Angeles | NBC Southern California
LA

Pipeline Protest Blocks Traffic in Downtown Los Angeles

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NewsChopper 4

    A small group of pipeline protesters was blocking traffic near the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers office in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

    The protesters were blocking Wilshire Boulevard between Francisco and Figueroa Streets just off the 110 Freeway around 5:30 p.m.

    The protest was organized by Gender Justice LA, National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance and Mujeres de Maiz in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed protesters standing in the street, holding a large sign that said "Army Corps of Engineers Break Up With DAPL."

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 02/03] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images for NARAS

    Refresh for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices