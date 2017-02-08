Police Chase Car Downtown

A high-speed pursuit through downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday ended when the suspect being chased plowed into cars, knocking one over and prompting a dramatic rescue by responding officers.

The crash occurred at South Van Ness Avenue and 76th Street just before 4 p.m.

The suspect was arrested after the chase.

The chase wound through the downtown area and along the 110 Freeway before coming to a crashing end in a neighborhood.

Details about injuries or the suspect were not immediately available.