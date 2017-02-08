Police Chase Car Downtown | NBC Southern California
LA
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Police Chase Car Downtown

By Jason Kandel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A high-speed pursuit through downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday ended when the suspect being chased plowed into cars, knocking one over and prompting a dramatic rescue by responding officers.

    The crash occurred at South Van Ness Avenue and 76th Street just before 4 p.m.

    The suspect was arrested after the chase.

    The chase wound through the downtown area and along the 110 Freeway before coming to a crashing end in a neighborhood.

    Details about injuries or the suspect were not immediately available.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices