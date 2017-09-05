Police were expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding a Van Nuys sexual assault suspect who attacked a woman while cars rolled by and pedestrians walked past and did nothing.

The woman, who is in her early 30s, fought the suspect off when she was assaulted after stepping out of a her apartment about 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 14400 block of Vanowen Street, near Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which held a news conference at the Van Nuys Station about the case.

Police said the woman "put on at least a two-to three-minute fight" with the suspect as he pulled off her pants and underwear.

The suspect, who reeked of alcohol, spoke to the woman in Spanish, which she does not speak, she told police.

Video Shows Sex Assault in Van Nuys

Police in Van Nuys released surveillance video of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017)

"This individual is extremely dangerous and he needs to be taken off the streets,'' LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said.

The assault shocked officials as no one came to the victim's aide, despite the attack taking place near a main street where cars and people passed by.

"We've all been doing this for a long time, and this one caught our attention," said Karen Whidman, LAPD Detective.

The victim was leaving her apartment for her usual morning walk when the attacker approached her, refusing to let her back inside the secured building.

"She was screaming, 'Fire, fire, fire,' to get someone to recognize what was happening," LAPD Detective Eric Rose said.

Carranza said females in the area should not leave their homes alone in the early morning or late-night hours until the man is caught.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 40-50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

He wore a ball cap with an unknown logo on it and a three- or four-button polo-type shirt with some kind of detail on the left chest area and on the right sleeve.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call police at 818-374-0007. After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.