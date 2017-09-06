CHP Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Report of Gunman at Downtown LA Building - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

CHP Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Report of Gunman at Downtown LA Building

By Karla Rendon and Jonathan Gonzalez

    Jonathan Gonzalez/KNBC-TV
    Law enforcement officers responded to a downtown Los Angeles building Wednesday Sept. 6, 2017.

    A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man after responding to a report of a gunman attempting to enter a building Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles, according to the CHP.

    Authorities responded to the call at 6:08 a.m. near Spring Street and Third Street. A man with a gun was attempting to enter the Ronald Reagan State Building, according to initial reports from authorities.

    The shooting occurred at an entrance to a building near Spring and Third streets.

    NBC4 is attempting to confirm details about what led up to the shooting.

    Spring Street and the Ronald Reagan State Building were closed for the investigation.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

    NBC4's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

