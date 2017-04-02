High-Speed Pursuit Ends Outside Orange County Hospital | NBC Southern California
High-Speed Pursuit Ends Outside Orange County Hospital

By Whitney Irick

    A high-speed pursuit that started in South Los Angeles ended outside an Orange County hospital Sunday night.

    The pursuit began in South Los Angeles and made its way onto the 105, 605 and 405 Freeways. 

    The driver of the Chevy Silverado was wanted for possible armed robbery, police said.  

    The chase, which reached speeds of up to 115 mph, ended outside the Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center in Fountain Valley shortly before 11 p.m. when the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle. 

    The driver was quickly taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

    It was not immediately clear if the female passenger was taken into custody. 

