Barefoot Driver Surrenders After Pursuit Through West LA

By Willian Avila and Rosa Ordaz

    Police were in pursuit of a possibly stolen pickup truck in West Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2017.

    A man was in custody after leading police on a pursuit in a landscaping pickup truck through West Los Angeles Thursday morning.

    Officers believed the white Ford F-150 had been stolen and began pursuing it about 10:20 a.m. in the Marina Del Rey area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    The driver refused to pull over and made his way down surface streets near the 405 Freeway.

    The man eventually stopped and got out of the truck without shoes on. He was taken into custody without incident.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)
    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

