High-Speed Valley Freeway Chase Ends With Arrest

The pursuit of a possible DUI suspect ended Wednesday night in an apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley when a driver and a passenger jumped out of their car and one was caught by police.

The chase began after 8:30 p.m. when police began tracking an impaired driving suspect on the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in the Porter Ranch area.

At one point the driver hit speeds over 100 mph.

It ended when the driver and a passenger got out out of the car in Panorama City and started to run.