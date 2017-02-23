Authorities Thursday urged people to call detectives if they believe they were victimized by a man who has been charged with child sexual abuse in incidents that date back as far as 1998.

Amador Valencia Santos, 57, was arrested Feb. 9 and has been charged with multiple counts of "continuous sexual abuse of a child" and other sex crimes, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Santos, also known as "Omar," was held on $2.4 million bail.

He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial on two counts of continuous sexual abuse and one count each of lewd act upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 18 and sodomy of a person under 18.

"Santos met the victims through mutual friends and earned their trust to have their children spend the night at his residence," a police statement said. "Santos groomed the victims' trust by taking them to the movies, amusement parks, playing video games and basketball games with them."

The investigation was being conducted by detectives from the LAPD's Southwest Division.

"Santos showed adult pornography (to the victims) and sexually abused the victims while they were inside his residence," police said. "The first incident occurred in 1998," police said. "Prior to Santos's arrest, unidentified children were observed entering his residence. Detectives believe there may be additional victims of other unreported incidents and are asking for the public's assistance in locating them."

Anyone who was victimized by Santos, or who has information relevant to the case, was urged to call LAPD Southwest Area Sex Crimes detectives at (323) 290-2975, or (877) LAPD-247.