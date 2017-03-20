Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly attacked and robbed his developmentally disabled neighbor in Victorville on March 17.

The reported assault occurred around 7:30 a.m. on the 13600 block of Hamlet Court. The suspect, identified by police as Shanon Hill, struck the victim in the face with an unknown object. He then stole the victim’s cell phone and basketball before leaving.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of facial wounds.

Hill could not be found when police arrived at the scene. He was described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 158 pounds.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.