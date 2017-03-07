Police Warn Boyle Heights Residents of Hot Prowl Burglar | NBC Southern California
Police Warn Boyle Heights Residents of Hot Prowl Burglar

By Whitney Irick

    KNBC-TV

    The Los Angeles Police Department is warning Boyle Heights residents of a hot prowl burglar on the loose.

    The suspect has struck four times while the victims were sleeping between Jan. 19 and March 2, according to police.

    The homes targeted were between East Fourth Street to Whittier Boulevard and Boyle Avenue to Chicago Street, between 2:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

    The man typically enters through either an unlocked door or window, enters the bedroom and removes the victim’s property, police said. During one of the burglaries, the man touched the victim’s leg and ran away when the victim screamed.

    The suspect, described as a male of unknown ethnicity, is about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 to 22 pounds.

    Detectives warned neighbors to “make sure that all the doors and windows are locked and secured.”

    Published 1 minute ago

