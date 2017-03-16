Policed in Standoff With Woman Outside Pasadena City Hall

Police were locked in a standoff with a woman outside Pasadena City Hall on Thursday.

Images from the scene showed officers, including one in an armored vehicle, with their guns drawn and a woman dressed in dark clothing on a sidewalk.

Pasadena police spokesman William Boyer said the woman may have told officers she intended to harm herself.

Garfield Avenue was closed to traffic and pedestrians.

It's unclear if the standoff had anything to do with a protest and vigil scheduled Thursday for a grandfather who was detained by immigration officers.

Refresh this page for updates