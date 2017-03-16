Policed in Standoff With Woman Outside Pasadena City Hall | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Policed in Standoff With Woman Outside Pasadena City Hall

By Willian Avila

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV

    Police were locked in a standoff with a woman outside Pasadena City Hall on Thursday.

    Images from the scene showed officers, including one in an armored vehicle, with their guns drawn and a woman dressed in dark clothing on a sidewalk.

    Pasadena police spokesman William Boyer said the woman may have told officers she intended to harm herself.

    Garfield Avenue was closed to traffic and pedestrians.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Susan Manley

    It's unclear if the standoff had anything to do with a protest and vigil scheduled Thursday for a grandfather who was detained by immigration officers.

    Refresh this page for updates

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices