Adopted 8-Year-Old Killed in Random Drive-By Shooting

An 8-year-old boy adopted by a Southern California family from Taiwan tragically lost his life in a drive-by shooting in Pomona Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that left police baffled.

Jonah Min Wang, living in Pomona after coming from Taiwan barely two years ago, was inside the home about 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 11th Street when a dark car drove by.

Someone opened fire at the house and a bullet struck Jonah, mortally wounding him.

"There are no words for this...horrible," said neighbor Liz Calvillo.

Flowers were laced at the home of Jonah in his memory.

His adoptive parents had brought him from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago to begin a new American life.

Jonah and his family were visiting the home of church friends when someone outside inexplicably opened fire, four to five shots piercing the house.

"I wish they would just think," neighbor Patty Armijo said.

Pomona police and multiple agencies banded together to conduct a door-to-door search down 11th Street for evidence and witness information.

"I'm sure it was not their intention to kill an 8-year-old child. Now that they know, the right thing to do is to step forward and own what they did," said Lt. Eddie Vasquez.

Police acknowledged they are at a loss to fathom a motive for this drive-by, and a previous one a month ago when no one was home.

"This was a truly innocent family," Vasquez said.

The family in the home where they drive-by occurred was described as church-going school teachers raising children.

"I know they do bible study...I just don't understand why that house," Armijo said.

A second adopted child was with Jonah when the shots rang out.

That child's adoptive parents, who "had moved into the neighborhood with a mission-like purpose to help the community, are now faced with unfathomable grief and a multitude of expenses," a cousin posted on GoFundMe page.

They were active at Pomona First Presbyterian Church, home to the Pomona Hope after-school program.

"With is playful demeanor, he adapted to life in the United States and became a full-blooded American in no time at all," the boy's parents wrote.

So far police are struggling to find security camera video, but said they are fairly confident about one camera showing the shooter's car. It's described only as dark in color. In the drive by last month, it was a pickup truck.