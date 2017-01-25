Portion of Highway 74 Closed for 2 Weeks Due to Road Damage | NBC Southern California
LA

Portion of Highway 74 Closed for 2 Weeks Due to Road Damage

By Jessica Rice and Irene Moore

    A portion of California State Route 74 will be closed for two weeks due to road damage starting Wednesday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

    A geotechnical assessment was conducted on a dip in the highway Wednesday after people started noticing it Tuesday, said Jocelyn Whitfield of Caltrans. She noted the pavement is cracking and needs to be shored up.

    Due to the closure, drivers will not be able to pass a spot about a half mile east of Gibby Road, Whitfield said.

    Whitfield did not know what exact stretch of the highway would be closed, but she said all lanes would close at the spot immediately.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

