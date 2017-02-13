Father, Daughter Killed in Possible Street Race Crash

The driver of a Chevolet Camaro and his teenage daughter were killed when the sports car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Palmdale Sunday Feb. 12, 2017.

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro and his teenage daughter were killed when the sports car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Palmdale during an apparent street race, sheriff's officials said Monday.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on 25th Street East near Joshua Hills Drive, said Sgt. Oscar Martinez of the Sheriff's Palmdale Station. Manuel Paniagua, 54, and Vanessa Paniagua, 17, both of Palmdale, died at the scene, the coroner's office reported.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two cars traveling at high speed.

"Two cars were speeding, likely racing, when one (driver) lost control and (the car) collided with a traffic signal,'' Martinez told City News Service. "The vehicle pretty much disintegrated.''

The other driver left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400 and ask for the traffic investigation office.