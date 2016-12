A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Malibu Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck just before 3 a.m. 6 miles west of Malibu at about a depth of 9 miles, according to USGS.

A viewer in Westlake Village reported a "quick, but sharp" jolt. Other viewers in Culver City, Venice Beach and Point Mugu reported feeling the quake.