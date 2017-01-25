The Sand Fire spared the Soledad Canyon property where three generations of the Goertz family live in two houses, but left nothing on the hillsides above to stop runoff from the series of intense storms. "It came down like a wall..a tsunami, mud rocks," said family matriarch Judy Robertson, whose home filled with several feet of mud Friday. With skies finally clearing Tuesday, the family made some progress digging out, but wonders if members can ever feel safe moving back. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Judy Robertson could not help but notice the rain pounding down outside the window of her home office.

"As I'm at my desk working, I'm getting this overwhelming feeling that I need to get out of here," Roberston recalled.

So she grabbed her coat and boots and walked uphill the 100 feet to the neighboring house of her son's family.

Five minutes later came the torrent of water, mud and debris down the canyon, past her son's home, but smashing into the side of hers, crashing through the patio window, and quickly filling the house with more than two feet of mud.

"It was like a tsunami," Roberston said.

"The volume of water was so intense we didn't think we'd ever see anything like that," said her son Chad Goertz.

"It was so utterly catastrophic and so incredibly fast," said her daughter-in-law Michelle Goertz.

All three stood transfixed as it unfolded. The Goertz's two teenage children, Gary and Victoria, were in school.

The Soledad Canyon property has had its two houses and room for three generations and was a part of its appeal when the family acquired it a decade ago. They also loved the natural spring and the rich foliage in the nearby canyon.

Last summer the Sand Fire, which was burning within feet of them, had spared the homes but had left virtually nothing on hillsides to hold back runoff and erosion. The family was encouraged that rainfall last month had caused only minor runoff onto their property, but they also feared what a larger storm could unleash.

"We tried for years to get flood insurance on the property, and they won't insure it because of the location," said Chad Goertz. "We had insurance for the fire, but we don't for this. We're on our own for this one."

With assistance from a borrowed Bobcat earthmover and an LA County fire camp crew, the Goertz family spent much of Tuesday digging out and moving mud. But with what they've been through, they're not sure they will ever feel safe moving back.

"If this would have happened at two in the morning and everyone was sleeping, and that wall of water came through my mother's house, she wouldn't have made it," said Chad Goertz.

For now the family is staying with friends in Valencia. They are grateful for the help they have received, including contributions through a GoFundMe page.

"I think one of the things that we all take away from this is the overwhelming generosity and love from people we know and we don't know who came here just out of the goodness of their hearts to help," said Robertson.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help the Goertz family, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.