Proud Bird Reopening: Early Look

Running to catch a plane? It's such a common act that all skyward travelers have likely engaged in it at some point, or know of a friend with a dramatic, barely-getting-there tale to tell. But Southern Californians with an affinity for plane admiring, and a love of dining out, never dashed when it came to arriving at The Proud Bird. The opened-in-1967 restaurant soon grew famous for its outdoor plane display, a display that encouraged guests to spend a good deal of time looking around, as well as its close-to-LAX location (meaning that restaurant guests could admire planes in flight). After shuttering for nearly 18 months for a major renovation, the beloved Bird is back with a few new feathers and an eagerness to welcome guests. Limited service begins on June 29, but you can take a peek now at its update and menu.