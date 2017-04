Police at the scene of a medical center lockdown Thursday April 6, 2017 in Mission Hills.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills was locked down Thursday due to report of a threat against a doctor.

Officers went to the hospital in the 15000 block of Rinaldi Street about 9:50 a.m. after receiving a report that a former patient threatened a doctor, police said. Police were attempting to determine whether the threat was credible.

Officers remained at the campus early Thursday afternoon.