A driver strolled around a San Fernando Valley business district early Monday after parking a car in a nearby parking lot. The pursuit began after a report of a stolen vehicle Monday Feb. 27, 2017.

A driver pulled into a parking lot and parked at the end of a pursuit Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley, then began casually walking around the neighborhood.

The pursuit of the Lexus sedan began after a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers canceled the chase when the driver reached high speeds on residential streets, but continued to track the vehicle from above in a helicopter.

The driver pulled into a parking lot at 20229 Nordhoff St. in Chatsworth and stopped in a parking spot a few minutes later. The man walked around the parking lot, then strolled along the sidewalk on Nordhoff Street.

The man appeared to glance up at helicopters following him around the business district. A patrol vehicle pulled alongside the man about a block from the parking lot, where he surrendered to officers.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases