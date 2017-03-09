Police takedown a driver after a pursuit that ended on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

A slow speed chase turned bizarre as the driver waved to tourists on the Walk of Fame Thursday evening.

Authorities began pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle in the Valley area Thursday evening.

Authorities said the driver may have taken the car after someone left the keys in the sedan.

After the driver exited the 101 Freeway and headed down Hollywood Boulevard, the driver began waving to tourists as they snapped photos.

After many attempts by the Los Angeles Police Department to throw spike strips in front of the sedan, the driver was finally removed from the car and taken down.

In an odd twist, the car ran out of gas. Officers were forced to push the sedan down the boulevard.