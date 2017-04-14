Queen Mary: New Attractions Ahead for the Ocean-Liner

Once a home at sea for the rich and famous, the historic Queen Mary is a must-see for tourists visiting Long Beach.

In the coming years, however, more attractions are expected in the area to complement the ship. A "$250 million, all-inclusive entertainment destination" is planned in the 65 acres of land next to the Long Beach ocean-liner. Urban Commons, the real-estate firm which has held the master lease on the landmark ship since spring of 2016, made the big reveal on March 22.

Some of the highlights of the development area will include "a main lobby plaza off the freeway that will be reminiscent of a bygone era through distinct architectural and design details" as well as a "2,400-foot long enchanting boardwalk past the marina, cafes and bars, eclectic retail shops, and a 200-room hotel."

A "grand outdoor amphitheater" will also be one of the land’s featured attractions, as well as "20 interactive and experiential activities" under the name Urban Adventure (these may include a trampoline park, an ice climbing wall, and so forth). Read more on the Queen Mary's upcoming attractions here.

Here’s a look into what Long Beach locals and visitors can expect next to the Queen Mary: