Storm to Unleash Powerful Rainstorm on California

A strong storm generated by a weather system known as an atmospheric river is expected to unleash one of the strongest storms in years on California.

Most of the rain from the storm, expected to arrive early Monday, will fall northern and central California, where flooding is possible. In Southern California, showers are expected to start early Monday and continue through the morning drive.

The storm is considered a "once-in-10-year event," according to the National Weather Service.

The rain comes after a month that turned out to be one of downtown Los Angeles' wettest in six years. Monday's rainfall might last up to five hours in the Los Angeles area and bring the threat of coastal flooding.

The active weather system will be powered by an atmospheric river, long plumes of moisture from the tropics or subtropics that move into higher latitudes. They're capable of blasting a firehose of rain and creating hazardous conditions, including flooding and landslides, due to such a large amount of rain over a short period of time.

One area under that threat is Yosemite National Park, where rangers were monitoring the Merced River to watch for flooding. Access to the park's valley floor was blocked ahead of the storm due to the threat of hazardous conditions.

A large storm in 1997 flooded Yosemite Valley, closing the park for two months, washing out roads, lodging and campgrounds.

Up to a foot of rain is expected in some parts of the state. Heavy snow is likely above 9,000 feet, but downpours in mountain areas pose a significant harzard. The rain could trigger runoff that can overflow foothill streams and rivers.

The steady stream of rain and snow could mean improvement for drought conditions throughout the state. The state's snowpack provides roughly a third of California's water in normal years for drinking, farming and wildlife when it melts in warm, dry months and runs into the state's reservoirs.