It was not a Happy New Year for the Los Angeles Rams.

Jared Goff ended his rookie campaign without a victory as the Los Angeles Rams welcomed in the New Year with a, 44-6, to the Arizona Cardinals on New Years Day at the Coliseum.

Goff threw for just 120 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, but was sacked seven times as the Rams stagnant offense was unable to reach the end zone.

The loss asl the team's seventh consecutive of the season, all with Goff under center as the team has lost 11 of their final 12 games of the season, finishing 4-12, their worst finish since the 2011 season, the year before they hired Jeff Fisher.

Todd Gurley entered the game just 155 yards shy of 1,000 on the season, but had his worst performance on the ground in the finale, carrying the ball 14 times for just 40 yards.

The Rams best offensive play of the season, came on a trick play at the end of the first quarter when rookie wide receiver Pharoh Cooper caught a screen pass and then threw to a wide-open Gurley at the ten-yard line.

However, the play personified the Rams season as the pass was sailed in the air for too long, and was intercepted by Cardinals safety Harlan Miller at the last second.

Former USC Trojan Carson Palmer, made his return to the Coliseum, and threw for 255 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

J.J. Nelson caught four passes for 75 yards to led the Cardinals and Pro-Bowler Larry Fitzgerald had 5 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in the game. After his fourth quarter score, the remaining Cardinals fans at the Coliseum started chanting, "Larry, Larry, Larry!" for the veteran wideout.

All-Pro running back David Johnson was carted off the field with a horrific knee injury in the first quarter. Johnson's left leg was caught under a Rams' defensive end Eugene Sims and bent awkwardly on the play.

Johnson set an NFL record with 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first 15 games last week, and was looking to extend that record to 16 games on Sunday. He was also seeking to become the first player since Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season. Johnson finished the year with 841 yards receiving, 159 short of the mark.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker extended his NFL-record for most punts inside the 20 with one more in the game. Hekker will finish the season with the record at 51 punts.

Plenty of questions surround the Rams as they head into the offseason. The most glaring will be if the team retains general manager Les Snead, and if not, who will replace him. After finding a new GM, who that person will hire as the next head coach and assistant coaches thereafter.

The team will be built on offense around Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley. The offensive line and wide receiver position are glaring weaknesses for the team.

On defense, the front line consisting of former Defensive Rookie of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald is a strength, as is Alec Ogletree at linebacker. The secondary, especially at the cornerback position could be a place the team could upgrade.