Police Friday were seeking to identify and apprehend a man suspected of raping a male student in a Pasadena City College locker room.

The attack occurred about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued to the campus community.

The victim "was forcefully raped inside the W-building men's locker room," according to the bulletin.

The suspect was described as 20-22 years old, Hispanic, light-skinned, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds with a shaved head and mullet-type hairstyle in the back. He also had a piercing through the septum of his nose and was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

"This incident is an affront to the values shared by PCC's faculty, staff and students," according to a statement from PCC Superintendent-president Rajen Vurdien. "We are marshaling every resource at our disposal to ensure campus safety, provide a safe learning environment for our students and bring the perpetrator to justice. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family and friends."

The attack was under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department, campus police and the Pasadena Area Community College District.

Anyone who spots a man matching the suspect's description was urged to call campus police dispatch. Anyone with information that could help the investigation was urged to contact Detective Michael DeSpain at (626) 585-7484 or mxdespain@pasadena.edu.