Sold-out "Beauty and the Beast" souvenir cups at Disneyland are putting people into a tizzy, some waiting hours in line and others trying to resell them on Ebay for hundreds.

People are going crazy for "Beauty and the Beast" souvenir cups at Disneyland, waiting hours in line and some people are even trying to resell them on eBay for hundreds.

✨��Enchanted Rose Souvenir cup��✨ . #beautyandthebeast #enchantedrose #disneyland A post shared by ⭐️KT The Disneybear (@ktthedisneybear) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

The tumbler, which encases a red rose and sports a light-up lid, goes for $15 at the Red Rose Taverne. The Taverne is a limited time attraction at the Anaheim park (housed at the former Village Haus Restaurant) that features "Beauty and the Beast" centric foods, including the "grey stuff."

try the grey stuff...it's delicious✨part 2:) A post shared by cj hopkins (@a___beautiful___mess) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

A Disneyland Resort spokesperson told NBC4 that the cups are currently sold out as of Sunday, but the park is ordering more to meet demand.

He also said guests usually begin lining up in the morning. The Taverne opens at 11 a.m.

Waited almost 2 hours for this limited edition cups. #redrosetaverne A post shared by Kanate U. (@kanateu) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

While the Red Rose Taverne is a limited time attraction, the spokesperson did not specify when the cups would be gone for good.

The frenzy over the cups started on Instagram when park-goers began posting enchanting looking photos of the tumblers.

Finally received the Beauty and the Beast plastic tumbler that @shellsrenee was kind enough to grab last week at Disneyland. Handed it over in the parking lot so as to not incite a frenzy in the parks! 😂 A post shared by Leslie Kalohi (@nevercoolinschool) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:50am PST

If it's any indication of how interested people are, it may certainly serve as a boost to the upcoming live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" featuring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and more.