The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Tuesday that remains found in Santa Clarita are that of a woman who went missing outside a Reseda Goodwill store in January.

Skeletal human remains were found March 7 on Golden Valley Road, about one-quarter mile west of Robert C. Lee Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A man discovered the remains while walking his dog.

Coroner's officials identified the remains as 26-year-old Maricela Garcia.

Garcia went missing on the evening of Jan. 12 while shopping with her sister at a Goodwill store on Lindley Avenue and Sherman Way in Reseda.

She stepped outside to smoke a cigarette, but by the time her sister went outside to check on her she was gone.

Garcia's sister waiting by the car for 30 minutes in the rain, but she never appeared.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia's case is asked to call the LAPD 213-996-1800.

NBC4's Irene Moore contributed to this report.