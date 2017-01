Culver City police are sweeping through the Westfield Culver City Mall Saturday after they received a call that there was a man with a gun in the mall.

The report came in before 6 p.m. at the mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City police said.

There were no reports of any shots fired in the mall and there was no description of a gunman.

But police were getting calls from people saying they were hiding in dressing rooms and sheltering in place.