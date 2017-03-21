 Nine Puppies Rescued From Bogus Dog Rescue Organization Available for Adoption Soon | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Nine Puppies Rescued From Bogus Dog Rescue Organization Available for Adoption Soon

By Kristina Bugante

8 minutes ago

Nine of the 19 puppies that were rescued from a bogus dog rescue organization in January will be available for adoption Wednesday.

The Irvine Police Department arrested Megan Ann Hoechstetter, 42, of Seal Beach, on allegations of operating a business "Pawlosophy" and selling sick animals to unsuspecting customers.

The puppies have been cared for and nursed back to health by the Irvine Animal Care Center. Five more pups are expected to be medically cleared by Friday.

Anyone interested in adopting should come to the Irvine Animal Care Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 6443 Oak Canyon. There, potential adopters will fill out paperwork and a lottery for the puppies will take place at 2 p.m.

Being selected in the lottery does not guarantee placement; The animal care staff will determine each adopter's suitability. For more information, visit here.

Scroll down to see photos of the adorable puppies.

More Photo Galleries
Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Dog Rescue Center in LA
PHOTOS: Bao Bao, DC Zoo Panda, Through the Years
Connect With Us
AdChoices