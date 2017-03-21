Nine of the 19 puppies that were rescued from a bogus dog rescue organization in January will be available for adoption Wednesday.

The Irvine Police Department arrested Megan Ann Hoechstetter, 42, of Seal Beach, on allegations of operating a business "Pawlosophy" and selling sick animals to unsuspecting customers.

The puppies have been cared for and nursed back to health by the Irvine Animal Care Center. Five more pups are expected to be medically cleared by Friday.

Anyone interested in adopting should come to the Irvine Animal Care Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 6443 Oak Canyon. There, potential adopters will fill out paperwork and a lottery for the puppies will take place at 2 p.m.

Being selected in the lottery does not guarantee placement; The animal care staff will determine each adopter's suitability. For more information, visit here.

Scroll down to see photos of the adorable puppies.