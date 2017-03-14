Student Wounded in Shooting Near Reseda School | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch NBC4 News
logo_la_2x

Student Wounded in Shooting Near Reseda School

By Staff and Wire Services

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A male student was wounded in a Reseda shooting Tuesday, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school campus, police said.

    The shooting was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 18400 block of Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The victim, a Zane Grey Continuation student, was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. Detectives tell NBC4 the student was shot in the leg.

    Officers were searching the area for the shooter, according to the LAPD.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Susan Manley

    Reseda High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted before 3:45 p.m.

    Adrian Arambulo, Rosa Ordaz and City News Service contributed to this report.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices