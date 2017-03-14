Student Wounded in Shooting Near Reseda School

A male student was wounded in a Reseda shooting Tuesday, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school campus, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 18400 block of Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a Zane Grey Continuation student, was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. Detectives tell NBC4 the student was shot in the leg.

Officers were searching the area for the shooter, according to the LAPD.

Reseda High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted before 3:45 p.m.

Adrian Arambulo, Rosa Ordaz and City News Service contributed to this report.