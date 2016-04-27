$50,000 Reward After Father Beaten, Stabbed in Westlake | NBC Southern California
LA

$50,000 Reward After Father Beaten, Stabbed in Westlake

Oscar Lazo, 23, was fatally stabbed in a fight June 23 in the area of Rockwood Street and Union Avenue

By Staff and Wire Services

    Police released surveillance footage in hopes of generating tips that lead to three suspects who attacked and fatally stabbed a 23-year-old in the Westlake district of Los Angeles. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

    Police offered a $50,000 reward Wednesday 10 months after attackers beat and stabbed a 23-year-old father to death in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.

    "We believe the suspects may reside in the community," Jesse Audelo, detective with the LAPD, said.

    The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video after making no arrests and running out of leads in the June 23, 2015 killing.

    The video shows the young father, identified as Oscar Lazo, walking into Union Liquor store at 1703 Beverly Boulevard at 10 p.m.

    Three men can be seen passing the store, and when Lazo comes out, they surround him.

    Lazo takes off running northbound on Union Avenue with the three chasing him with a wooden stick.

    Within three minutes, Lazo was beaten and stabbed to death, police said. No weapon was recovered.

    Lazo's devastated mother sobbed as she watched the surveillance footage.

    "I love him so much. And I miss him so much," Reina Lazo said through tears.

    She said her son was easily scared, even fearful of spiders growing up, so she's baffled by the beating death.

    "When he'd go out, he'd say, 'Don't worry,'" Reina said.

     The reward was authorized by the L.A. City Council in an effort to bring the killers to justice.

    "To give Reina and her family a little measure of peace, you need to step up and do so now," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said during the reward approval.

    Published at 12:23 PM PDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 6:22 PM PDT on Apr 27, 2016

