What's better than surprising somebody with coffee? It being in the hands of your soldier son on a long tour in Korea, and having no idea he was coming to visit you. Watch as a Riverside teacher is completely overwhelmed as her soldier son surprises her in class.

What could brighten a teacher’s day? Surprise Starbucks, to be sure.

But what could really knock a teacher off her feet is her soldier son walking into the middle of her class holding that coffee after she hadn’t seen him after his long tour with the U.S. Army in Korea.

The Riverside Unified School District shared the heartwarming moment when Jalen Wilson surprised his mother, a teacher identified as Mrs. Preston at Chemawa Middle School.

"For every parent of a U.S. service member, seeing their child come home from a long deployment is one of the most satisfying things they will ever experience. For one Chemawa Middle teacher, it was also one of the most shocking, as she had no idea her son was coming! Principal Raul Ayala was in on the classroom surprise and had his staff film the entire thing!" the post read. It was viewed more than 26,000 times.

Thanks for your service.