Two women who were thrown from a plane when the aircraft crashed in a Southern California neighborhood were hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday as authorities continued investigating the fiery wreck that killed three others aboard the plane.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 had departed from Riverside Municipal Airport at 4:40 p.m. Monday bound for San Jose went it slammed into houses about a mile away. The impact of the crash caused the plane to "split apart," Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

The victims were ejected from the plane and landed inside an unoccupied house, Riverside Fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds said. One woman was rescued by witnesses and the other was pulled out by firefighters. One of the victims suffered burns to 90 percent of her body.

The three others aboard the plane — a man, another woman and a teenage girl — were killed.

Homeowner David Swinfard describes the moment of impact when the small plane slammed into his house destroying it. He managed to escape with little to no injuries.

There were no injuries on the ground, Reynolds said.

The crash set off a devastating fire. Two of four homes damaged in the wreck were red-tagged, Reynolds said.

"It was like a loud boom," witness Jose Bautista told NBC4.

The victims — a married couple and three others from the San Jose area — were not identified. It was unconfirmed Tuesday whether all of the occupants were from the same family, Reynolds said. The victims were heading back to San Jose after a cheerleading conference at Disneyland.

Fourteen people were displaced by the crash, with nine of them receiving help from the Red Cross or family members, Riverside Councilman Mike Soubirous said.