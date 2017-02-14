Robbers Ambush at Least 6 People on Pasadena Streets

The Pasadena Police Department issued a crime alert Tuesday asking for the public’s help in locating two men suspected of robbing pedestrians in residential areas.

In four separate incidents, six people were approached by the suspects and robbed at gunpoint.

Police described the two suspects as black men armed with a gun and driving a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department Robbery Detective Section at 626-744-4522.