Robbery Suspect Who Attacked 90-Year-Old at Mall Arrested

A documented gang member has been arrested more than a month after allegedly robbing a 90-year-old man at a Culver City mall, police said.

The suspect walked up to the elderly man around 12:30 p.m.on Nov. 16 and attacked him inside the Westfield Shopping Center, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The man was seated at the mall's food court when the suspect walked up, ripped gold chains from his neck, threw him to the ground and stole his wallet.

The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

After establishing surveillance near the suspect's Los Angeles home, Thomas Bernoudy was taken into custody Dec. 22 at a gas station, police said.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office filed one count of robbery and one count of elder abuse against Bernoudy.