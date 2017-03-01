James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket on DeAndre Jordan #6 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on March 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Houston Rockets set a record for the most three-pointers ever made against the Los Angeles Clippers as they cruised to a 122-103 victory at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Ryan Anderson drained six three's as the Rockets made a total of 20 three-pointers in the game on 52 shot attempts from beyond the arc.

The two teams combined to shoot 86 three-pointers, but it was defending the long ball that was the Clippers' Achilles heel throughout the game.

Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers was excited to see what his team looked like fully healthy after the Rockets routed L.A. 140-116 in Houston on Dec. 30th.

Both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul missed that game due to injury, but both were on the court together on Wednesday against the Rockets for the first time since Dec. 19, 2015.

The game was close early, 37-34, with points a plenty. The two teams combined for 19 three-pointers and 71 points in the first quarter alone, a formula that would bode well for the high-octane Houston offense.

The Rockets took off in the second quarter, opening up a 16-point lead, the 48th time in 62 games that the Rockets have led by double digits.

James Harden scored 26 points, Anderson added 23 and Patrick Beverly posted his third double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Griffin led the Clippers with 17 points and Chris Paul chipped in 16 points and 11 assists.

The game felt eerily similar to the 2017 NBA All Star game which took place in New Orleans a couple weeks ago. Defense was missing in action, and layups, dunks, as well as wide-open three-pointers were in abundance.

Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen and Jason Verrett of the Los Angeles Chargers sat courtside during the game.

Up Next:

The Clippers will head to the Midwest for a two-game road trip in Milwaukee and Chicago.