The California Highway Patrol is investigating several reports of pieces of rock and bricks being thrown at passing vehicles on a Riverside County freeway.

On Sunday, Inland CHP received a call from a driver who said a piece of concrete struck and shattered the windshield of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m.

Following that initial report, officers received multiple calls from other victims reporting damage from rocks and debris being thrown at their vehicles on the 215 Freeway near Nuevo Road in Perris.

The incidents occurred over an hour and a half period, according to the CHP. It is believed the objects were thrown from the east side onto the northbound 215 Freeway.

One caller reportedly saw a person dressed in all black throw a brick through his windshield. That driver suffered head and facial injuries.

Investigators discovered a sound wall gate pried open which leads to an alley and a residential neighborhood. They believe this may be a possible point of access for the suspects.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined previous reports of objects being thrown from the same area were called in as early as 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

All of the incidents are being investigated as assaults with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Riverside area Felony Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.