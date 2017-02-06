Ronald Reagan's 106th Birthday: His Life, Legacy in Photos

Ronald Reagan, a Hollywood-actor-turned politician, served as the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. Reagan also served as California's governor for two terms, the first beginning in 1967 and the second in 1971. Known as "The Great Communicator," Reagan had a natural ability to touch Americans' lives with his wit, charm and humor. He quickly became a popular, two-term president and one of the most successful conservative U.S. politicians in modern history. In his policies known as "Reaganomics," he called for widespread tax cuts, reduced government social spending, increased military funds and deregulated domestic markets to stimulate economic growth. In foreign affairs, Reagan is also credited to have helped bring a quicker end to the Cold War. He negotiated a reduced nuclear arms race agreement with the Soviets and challenged Mikhail Gorbachev, the then-and-final leader of the Soviet Union, to tear down the Berlin Wall. But the love of his life was wife Nancy, who encouraged her husband to pursue politics in California, where they spent most of their lives. The Reagans were married in March 1952 and lived in Pacific Palisades until they moved to Sacramento in 1966. They had two children together, Patti and Ron Jr., and she also helped raise Ronald Reagan's two children with his first wife, Jane Wyman. After a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Reagan died at his Bel Air home on June 5, 2004. His wife, influential first lady Nancy Davis Reagan, died on March 6, 2016. They are buried next to each other at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Reagan would have turned 106 on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.