Navigating Pasadena During the 2017 Tournament of Roses

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: In this handout image provided by Disneyland, The Disneyland Resort entry in the 2016 Rose Parade brings to life the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration at the 127th Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Scott Brinegar/Disneyland via Getty Images)

Thousands of people are getting ready to line the streets in Pasadena for the Rose Parade and to fill the Rose Bowl for the big game between Penn State and the University of Southern California football teams.

Since New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses' annual parade and football game will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

While most people across the country will watch the New Year's festivities from home, some headed to Pasadena may be wondering how to navigate the city on Monday. Here is our quick guide of what you need to know:

STREET CLOSURES:

The Pasadena Department of Transportation advised the following street closures will be in place:

Click on the image for more detailed information about street closures across Pasadena during the 2017 Tournament of Roses next week.

Photo credit: Pasadena Department of Transportation

PARKING:

Those driving in Pasadena were advised to heed posted signs with additional parking restrictions, according to the Pasadena Department of Transportation.

Overnight parking permits are not required to park on city streets between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.

ROSE BOWL PARKING:

Football fans were advised to "consider carpooling, using public transportation or the free shuttle service," due to heavy traffic expected for those driving to the stadium, the Tournament of Roses cautioned on its website.

First-come, first-served parking will be available at the Rose Bowl for $40, or fans can also park at the Parson's Parking Lot for $40 where a shuttle will be available to transport people to the Rose Bowl. More information about game parking is listed on the Tournament of Roses website.

Options for reserved parking for the Rose Parade are also listed on the Tournament of Roses website.

METRO GOLD LINE:

People who are dreading expensive and limited parking Monday can opt to take the Metro Gold Line to the parade or the Rose Bowl instead.

Those heading to the Rose Parade can take the Metro Gold Line to the Del Mar, Memorial Park, Lake and Allen stations -- all located blocks away from the parade route.

Gold Line services will open early on Monday with "Pasadena-bound service starting at 3 a.m. from downtown Los Angeles," according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Other services will start around 4 a.m.

Football fans were advised to take the Metro Gold Line and a shuttle to avoid long walks and parking fees.

People headed to the Rose Bowl can take the Metro Gold Line to Memorial Park Station. From there, riders can walk a few blocks west on Holly Street to the Parsons parking lot where they will be able to board a shuttle to the Rose Bowl.

Metro noted that "oversized items such as umbrellas, chairs and coolers will not be permitted on the trains" on Jan. 2 because of large crowds expected at both events.

Travelers headed to Pasadena were advised to load their TAP card with round trip fare on their way to the Rose Parade or Rose Bowl in order to skip lines at TAP card vending machines on their way back from the events.

More information about using Metro services on Jan. 2 is listed on the Metro website.