With hundreds of thousands of people expected along Monday's 5 1/2-mile Rose Parade route, law enforcement agencies "cannot do it alone" when it comes to security and anti-terrorism efforts, officials said Wednesday.

A team of agencies will assist Pasadena police in providing security for the parade and Rose Bowl football game, including the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Despite the large police presence, "It is equally important for the public to know that you serve a vital role in the success of this plan, whether you are attending these events or not," said Rob Savage, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Los Angeles field office.

Bomb-sniffing dogs, a "no drone zone" and barricades blocking vehicle traffic from entering the parade route at its 56 intersections will be part of the security plan.

"The Pasadena Police Department will rely heavily again this year on our community," Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez said. "We have invested in a theme for many years now of, 'See something, say something.'"

Officials also have undertaken efforts to thwart any attack on the parade using a truck as a ramming tool, as has happened in France and Germany during the past year.

Water barricades will be used to prevent any vehicle from being able to travel at high speeds leading up to the parade route. Police have learned through the France and Germany truck attacks that when terrorists "use vehicles as a ramming tool, typically it is because they are able to generate a lot of speed. So we are tying to take the speed out of that equation," Sanchez said.

The police chief noted that his department's water barricade plan was developed before a Dec. 19 truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people. He said members of his department's Event Planning Section "are not amateurs."

"They do this every day. That is their full-time job," Sanchez said. "We are an international destination in the city of Pasadena."

Sanchez added that thwarting trucks attacks and other non-traditional threats is part of the "new norm."

Officials also reminded the public to dress warm, as overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s, and high temperatures are expected in the low 50s on the day of the parade and game.

Other reminders: Drones are prohibited at the parade and game, umbrellas and selfie sticks are not allowed inside the stadium or within the secured grandstand area of the parade, and a "clear bag" policy with enhanced screening will be in place at the bowl game.

A non-emergency hotline will be available at (626) 744-4241, while suspicious activity and life-threatening emergencies should be reported to 911, officials said.