Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert arrives before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rudy Gobert gave the Jazz the spark they needed.

Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Utah Jazz evened their best-of-seven series with the Los Angeles Clippers at two games apiece after a 105-98 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

Joe Johnson didn't start, but he was the best player on the court at the finish, scoring 26 points off the bench, including 11-in-a-row at one point in the fourth quarter.

Game Four on Sunday marked the first full game of the series that the Clippers were without All-Star forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin will miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs after he was diagnosed with a torn plantar plate injury in his right big toe on Saturday morning.

The Jazz played the second half without their lone All-Star, as Gordon Hayward was sent home at halftime with flu-like symptoms from food poisoning.

Without Hayward, the Jazz found offense through Johnson, and wide-open three-pointers from Rodney Hood and Joe Ingles. Hood had 18 points in place of Hayward and Ingles chipped in eight points.

Chris Paul finished a rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Jamal Crawford had his best game of the series, scoring 25 points off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers and Raymond Felton chipped in 11 off the bench.

The team what won the battle in the paint has won all four games of the series so far. After controlling the middle thanks in part to the absence of Gobert in Games 2 and 3, the Clippers were outscored 36-to-58 in the painted area in Game 4.

The summary of Game 4 will likely be missed opportunities for L.A. as they led by seven points in the fourth quarter, until Johnson scored 11 straight points to wipe away the #Clippers lead.

I mean, Joe Johnson is 🔥🔥 and maybe the Clippers will try and adjust defensively now, 2 possessions too late pic.twitter.com/zdB0l17oRr — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) April 24, 2017

Up Next:

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Staples Center on 7:30PM PST on TNT.