Runyon Canyon Just Expanded by 15 Acres

A Labrador retriever takes a break on a hiking trail at Runyon Canyon in the hills above Hollywood.

Runyon Canyon Park, famous for its hiking trails and panoramic views of Los Angeles, is nearly 15 acres larger as of Monday.

The Trust for Public Land finalized the $8.75 million purchase of the adjacent open space, which was privately owned, using $4.45 million in funds it raised and $4.3 million from the city.

"Runyon Canyon is a beloved regional park that serves as a significant recreational resource for the people of Los Angeles," said Councilman David Ryu, who represents the area.

"This purchase will expand our city's open and green spaces, protect our natural habitats, and create healthier communities for all," he said.

"Most importantly, the newly acquired 14.9 acres will forever be removed from the threat of development, and instead preserved for many generations to come."

The city's donation came from Proposition K funds. The bond measure raises $25 million a year for the acquisition, improvement, construction and maintenance of city parks, recreation facilities and other projects.

The land is to be added to the park as open green space and be donated to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority. The city owns and manages most of Runyon, but the MRCA oversees the park's open green space.

"Expanding Runyon Canyon is a victory for the millions of Angelenos who regularly visit this park to get outdoors," said Tori Kjer, Los Angeles program director of The Trust for Public Land. "This trail and knoll are one of the most popular spots in Runyon Canyon, and this is a perfect example of the value of investing in natural outdoors spaces for our densest urban communities."

Runyon Canyon Park draws nearly 2 million visitors per year.