Man Dead Following Upland Neighborhood Shooting

Witnesses describe what they heard during a deadly shooting in an Upland neighborhood. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Police were searching for a shooting suspect Saturday in Upland after a man was found shot and beaten on the sidewalk.

The Upland Police Department responded to a shooting call around 2:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Fairwood Way in Upland.

The victim, described as a man in his mid-20s, was shot in the chest and his face appeared beaten.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but died Saturday night.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, watched the shooting unfold and had to duck for protection inside her father's home nearby.

"Pop, pop, pop. I heard at least three or four shots. And I’m watching it all kind of happen in front of me," she said.

After the victim dropped to the ground, the shooter kept attacking, she added.

"I see the guy on the ground getting hit … and then it looked like the guy had gone through his pockets, maybe."

She said the shooter and another man took off in two separate cars -- the one they arrived in and the green Scion the victim was driving earlier in the day.

Several people in the Upland neighborhood told NBC4 that the victim and a woman were arguing out on the sidewalk before the shooting. At one point, they say the woman hit the man in the face.

Police responded when a neighbor called, but left soon after.

The neighbor that contacted authorities said it wasn't long before he heard gunshots, and ran to help the victim.

No arrests have been made.