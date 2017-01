In a horribly sad story, a deer treated like a pet named Faline that was allowed in a Kansas family's home met a horrible fate. Because it's illegal to keep a wild animal as a pet in Kansas, and wildlife officials were concerned the pet could spread disease. After the family was ticketed, wildlife officials went to the home and killed the deer. The family provided photos of Faline, named after the movie "Bambi," in better times. Read the full story here.