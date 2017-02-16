Salt & Straw WeHo: $1 Scoops Help Out

Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice-creamery from Portland, opens a West Hollywood outpost on Friday, Feb. 17. To support The Trevor Project, stop by a Thursday night, Feb. 16 pop-up at Guisados West Hollywood for a one-dollar scoop.

It's an opening worthy of Hollywood, or, in this case, West Hollywood: A Portland-started artisanal ice cream company's newest Southern California outpost will debut on a day when a downpour is expected.

A real wallop of weather, in short, which isn't exactly cold treat-eatin' weather. But it might be reminiscent of Oregon's dampness, to which we say this: well-timed, Salt & Straw, very well-timed.

The boutique treatery already has a quartet of regional locations, with Larchmont the first in the batch, and Venice, the Arts District, and Studio City making up the rest of the four. But the fifth? That'll open on Friday, Feb. 17, the aforementioned Portland-like day, at 8949 Santa Monica Boulevard.

But the good feelings are starting ahead of the weekend, thanks to some pop-up fundraising on behalf of The Trevor Project. Make for Guisados starting at 6 o'clock on Thursday, Feb. 16 and buy a scoop of flavors that might include Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Freckled Woodblock Chocolate, or Stumptown Coffee & Compartes Loves Nuts for just a buck.

Partial proceeds will help out the non-profit, which supports "crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ young people ages 13-24."

The event wraps by 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, so be sure to get to Guisados in West Hollywood, which isn't too far from the new Salt & Straw.

Help out an important organization's important goals at the pop-up, then pop by Salt & Straw West Hollywood during its admittedly soggy, but charmingly Portland-esque, opening weekend.

The rain won't last forever, but the 17 fancy flavors the company is known for will be on rotation at the new shop right into the toasty 'n dry days of summer, and beyond.

