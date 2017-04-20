San Bernardino School Locked Down After Report of Man in Protective Vest, Gas mask | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

San Bernardino School Locked Down After Report of Man in Protective Vest, Gas mask

By Staff Report

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston
    File photo

    Authorities responded to a report of a "suspicious" individual wearing a protective vest and gas mask Thursday morning in a San Bernardino neighborhood.

    Bob Holcomb Elementary School was briefly locked down late Thursday morning due to police activity in the area. The school is in the 1300 block of West 48th Street.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    Authorities said the individual did not appear to pose an immediate threat to students and teachers at the school. 

    The lockdown was lifted later Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested. 

    The school is about two miles southwest of North Park Elementary School, where a teacher and student were shot and killed last week. The gunman, the teacher's estranged husband, then shot and killed himself.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices