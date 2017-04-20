Authorities responded to a report of a "suspicious" individual wearing a protective vest and gas mask Thursday morning in a San Bernardino neighborhood.

Bob Holcomb Elementary School was briefly locked down late Thursday morning due to police activity in the area. The school is in the 1300 block of West 48th Street.

Authorities said the individual did not appear to pose an immediate threat to students and teachers at the school.

The lockdown was lifted later Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested.

The school is about two miles southwest of North Park Elementary School, where a teacher and student were shot and killed last week. The gunman, the teacher's estranged husband, then shot and killed himself.