San Bernardino Teacher Hit in the Head, Carjacked on Campus

A male teacher was assaulted by a carjacker in a school parking lot in San Bernardino early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A 60-yearold San Bernardino high school teacher and former Marine is recovering from head injuries he suffered during a carjacking on campus early Wednesday.

The attack took place in the San Gorgonio High School parking lot about 6:30 a.m. Roy Gutscher, an English teacher and wrestling coach, came face to face with a carjacker.

"The guy asked him for the key and he refused to give him the key and the guy hit him," said the teacher's wife, Antonieta Gutscher. "So he hit him back and of course. The kid is younger, my husband is 60. So he over powered my husband and finally he says here's the key and he took the car."

The suspect took Gutscher's silver 2016 Chevy Malibu. He was then immediately taken to St. Bernardine Medical Center.

His wife said he received stitches for his cuts and bruises.

The alleged attacker has been taken into custody, according to a school district spokesperson.

The brazen attack has shaken the campus.

"For it to happen here is a shocker," said Anjeanette Torado, a school employee.

School police quickly stepped up patrols in and around the campus. But school officials say they've also had to step up security at district headquarters, where they says at least five employee cars have been stolen over the past year and a half.

San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Linda Bardere says employees have also been asked to take extra precautions.

"We are encouraging employees as well as parents and students to always be on the lookout," she said.

It's something Gutscher and his wife will take to heart when he comes back to school.

"I praise God that he's fine," his wife said.