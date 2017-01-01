San Diego Twins Born in Different Years: New Year’s Eve 2016 and New Year’s Day 2017 | NBC Southern California
LA

San Diego Twins Born in Different Years: New Year’s Eve 2016 and New Year’s Day 2017

The twins will always have one unique difference: their birthdays.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    A file photo of a baby's feet.

    San Diego twins born within minutes of each other will always have one unique difference: one was born in the final minutes of Dec. 31, and the second at midnight on Jan. 1, 2017. 

    The twin girls, born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, will share a lot over the years -- just not their birthdays. 

    One girl came into the world at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the second was born at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2017. 

    The family declined to give interviews or further information about the unique situation. 

    San Diego Twins Born in Different Years

    [DGO] San Diego Twins Born in Different Years
    Twins born in a San Diego hospital will forever share different birthdays. NBC 7's Consumer Bob explains. (Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2016)

    Though certainly rare, the situation is not new to San Diego. A similar birth happened last year when two babies, scheduled to be delivered later on in January, were born in different year. 

    The twins – baby girl, Jaelyn, and baby boy, Luis – were born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 and at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, respectively, to mother Maribel Valencia, 22, and her husband, Luis.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices