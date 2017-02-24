A man ran across rooftops on his cellphone after leading police on a pursuit. Watch raw video from Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Watch: Agile Man Goes Roof to Roof on Cellphone After Pursuit

A man involved in a San Fernando Valley pursuit scaled walls and climbed onto several roofs after the chase ended late Friday morning in a residential neighborhood.

The pursuit, which began after a report of a stolen vehicle, ended in the Arleta area. The sport utility vehicle's doors flew open as it rolled to a stop, and at least three people appeared to run from the SUV.

The occupants ran through a tunnel under a freeway and into a residential neighborhood.

One of the men climbed walls and leaped onto rooftops parkour-style, at one point drawing the attention of two barking dogs in a home's backyard. The subject appeared to be talking on a phone as he took a seat on top of a building near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Pierce Street.

The man was taken into custody outside a residence.

A few minutes later, a man and a woman exited a building behind a home and were taken into custody.